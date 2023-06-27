Cross-stone dedicated to Armenian Genocide unveiled in Bordeaux, France

An Armenian cross-stone unveiling ceremony was held in the public park in the center of Bordeaux, France, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The event was attended by Mayor of Bordeaux Pierre Hurmic, Consul General of Armenia in Lyon Narine Nikolyan, diplomatic advisor to the prefect of Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France, high-ranking representatives of regional, provincial, Bordeaux metropolitan and municipal authorities, the representative of the French Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as dozens of French Armenians from Bordeaux and surrounding cities.

On the pedestal of the aforesaid cross-stone is written as follows: ” In memory of the 1,500,000 Armenian victims of the Genocide of 1915 and to the martyrs of Nagorno Karabakh, to the Armenians who died for France.”

