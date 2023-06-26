Screens to be installed at Yerevan public transport stops

We need to think about having respective screens at [public transport] stops so that people know where the bus is and in how many minutes it will be at the stop. Tigran Avinyan, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan, said this during Monday’s procedural meeting at the city hall.

The deputy mayor instructed to work in this regard.

And Vazgen Harutyunyan, head of the transport department of the Yerevan Municipality, informed that an app for seeing the movement of Yerevan public transport on an online map has already been introduced

In addition, Harutyunyan said that after quite difficult negotiations, they received a written confirmation that the Zhong Tong company is ready to provide an additional 30 public transport buses to Armenia’s capital city within the framework of the same contract, but without changing the contract; that is, without additional new fees.

