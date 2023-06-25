‘Monsieur Aznavour’ Biopic Filming Begins

PARIS — Shooting began recently on the Charles Aznavour biopic by Grand Corps Malade (Fabien Marceau) and Medhi Idir, co-directors of several feature films since 2017. The project was known to Aznavour, who had given a blank check to his son-in-law, producer Jean-Rachid Kallouche, husband of Katia Aznavour.

The ardent and inspired Tahar Rahim plays Charles Aznavour. Tahar had already played an Armenian as Nazareth Manoogian, hero of the film The Cut (2014), directed by Fatih Akin.

The filming of “Monsieur Aznavour” began in Normandy (France), a suburb of Paris, as well as in Paris. One of the sequences takes place at the Armenian church on Jean Goujon Street, for the sad evocation of the funeral of Knarig (October 1, 1966), Charles’s mother. That same evening, the singer and songwriter of Paris au mois d’août, released that same year, was back on the road again for his world tour.

Yours truly was at the funeral on Jean Goujon Street with my father, who had performed with Knar as part of the Armenian theater. I’ll be reliving this scene with emotion, but this time in cinematic fiction.

The film covers the periods of the international giant of French chanson, from 1950 to 2014. It stars Lionel Cecilio, Tigran Mekhitarian, Bastien Bouillon (winner of César du Meilleur espoir masculin 2023) for La nuit du 12, and Marie-Julie Baup, who will play Edith Piaf. It will be released in autumn 2024 to mark the 100th birthday of Charles, born on May 22, 1924 as Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator