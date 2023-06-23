Two ceasefire violations reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Two ceasefire violations have been reported by Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday in a bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the conflict zone.

“Two ceasefire violations were reported in the Mardakert district. No casualties were reported. The Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are probing into these violations,” it said, adding that Russian peacekeepers continue round-the-clock monitoring of the ceasefire at 30 observation posts.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, patrols were conducted along three routes in the Mardakert and Martuni districts, and in the Lachin corridor.

TASS