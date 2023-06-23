Azerbaijani authorities convert Armenian church into mosque in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani government is turning an Armenian church into a mosque in the territories under its control in Nagorno Karabakh.

A government agency in Nagorno Karabakh posted images online showing the St. Hambardzum Church of Berdzor (Lachin) in Nagorno Karabakh being converted into a mosque.

“Azerbaijan is turning the St. Hambardzum Church of Berdzor into a mosque. Appropriation of history, destruction of cultural identity, religious intolerance and falsification,” the State Service of Preservation of Historic Environment of Nagorno Karabakh said in a statement.

