Baku impedes movement of Red Cross vehicles via Lachin Corridor, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, June 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is impeding the transportation of deliveries of medicine and goods via the Lachin corridor, that are supplied by the Red Cross organization, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

“There is no movement at all regarding civilians, transport cargo developments along the Lachin corridor,” Pashinyan stated addressing the country’s governmental session.

“Moreover, they even stop the Red Cross vehicles,” Pashinyan continued. “The population of Nagorno-Karabakh lack supplies of the natural gas and electricity power, while local power supplies partly meet regional demands.”

Azerbaijan has earlier established a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. The Armenian Foreign Ministry criticized the move as a blatant violation of the trilateral agreement reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev, and Vladimir Putin in 2020, which put an end to hostilities around Nagorno-Karabakh that had been going on since the fall of that year.

In line with the terms of the agreement, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the Lachin corridor. The Armenian prime minister has repeatedly expressed concern about the closure of the corridor and stated that Armenia will raise this issue in talks with Moscow.

TASS