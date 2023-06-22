Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in US next week — Armenian prime minister

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the Armenian side should concentrate all its efforts on establishing peace and concluding an agreement for the settlement of relations

YEREVAN, June 22. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will hold a meeting in Washington next week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a government meeting.

“Regarding Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, our position remains the same. We must concentrate all of our efforts on establishing peace and concluding an agreement for the settlement of relations. The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will meet in Washington next week, and our delegation is heading to the United States with that [goal] in mind,” he noted.

TASS