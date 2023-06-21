Pope Francis Receives in Audience the Socialist President of Brazil, Lula da Silva

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.21.2023).- On Wednesday afternoon June 21, 2023, Pope Francis received in Audience, in Paul VI Hall, the President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Socialist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who subsequently met with Monsignor Edgar Peña Parra, Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State. Ordinarily this second meeting is held with the Vatican Secretary of State, but Cardinal Pietro Parolin was out of Vatican City.

During the cordial conversations, satisfaction was expressed for the good relations that exist between Brazil and the Holy See, stressing the positive cooperation between the Church and the State in view of promoting moral values and the common good. Lula said on his Twitter account: “I thank Pope Francis for the Audience in the Vatican and the good conversation on world peace.”

With the Substitute for General Affairs of the State Secretariat, there was a positive exchange of points of view on the region’s socio-political situation. Topics of common interest were addressed, such as the promotion of peace and of reconciliation, the fight against poverty and inequality, respect for indigenous peoples and protection of the environment

Lula da Silva was accompanied by his current wife, who is 21 years younger than the President, and promoter of the gender ideology in Brazil.

