Two Armenian women starved to death in Sudan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry, in response to an inquiry by Radio Azatutyun, confirms that the bodies of two Armenian women were found in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, who had allegedly starved to death during the first days of June.

“Before the exacerbation of the situation in Khartoum, in the days of leaving the city, the two Armenian sisters (one of the sisters is named Zvart Yekavian) were also offered to leave the city, but the older sister had problems with relocation, and the younger sister (61) did not want to leave the capital and stayed to take care of the older one,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry explains, referring to members of the Armenian community of Sudan.

