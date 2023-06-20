Russia not against int’l players mediating settlement between Baku, Yerevan — Lavrov

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has no objections against mediatory efforts of international players in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

“We are not against other international players trying themselves as mediators,” he said after a meeting of top diplomats from the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“The most important thing is to ensure that this mediation is geared toward agreements reflecting the balance of interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, the Armenian and Azerbaijani states,” he added.

TASS