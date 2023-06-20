Armenia win European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

The Armenian team emerged victorious at the European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship 2023, which took place in Krakow, Poland, on Monday.

The Armenian pair, women’s tournament winner Elina Danielian and the open event runner-up Shant Sargsyan finished ahead of the teams from the Netherlands (Elina Roebers and Benjamin Bok) and Azerbaijan (Gunay Mammadzada and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov). The Polish duo tied for fourth place with Romania. They were followed in the standings by Spain, Israel and Ukraine, FIDE reported.

Danielian emerged as the winner in the women’s event defeating Israel’s Marsel Efroimski and Azerbaijan’s Gunay Mammadzada. Sargsyan finished second in the open competition. Armenia were crowned winners of the championship with 15.0 points.

The European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship was an accompanying competition to the 2023 European Games and one of the biggest chess events of the year in Poland.

