FlyOne Armenia launches flights between Yerevan, Barcelona

FlyOne Armenia, the Armenian national airline, on Monday launched its Yerevan-Barcelona-Yerevan flights.

These flights between Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport will be carried out on Mondays and Fridays with a convenient schedule and at affordable prices, FlyOne Armenia informed.

https://news.am/eng/news/766206.html