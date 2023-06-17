Armenian-French project for preservation of Ererouyk wins award

The Armenian-French project “Scientific-Archaeological Studies for the Preservation of Ererouyk” was awarded the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards 2023, 4th President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian posted on Facebook.

“Ererouyk-Early Christian and Medieval complex (4-7th centuries), Ani Pemza, Shirak region

The Armenian-French Scientific-Archaeological Studies for the Preservation of Ererouyk is among the winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra Awards 2023. The winners will be celebrated at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony on 28 September in Venice,” he wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/766002.html