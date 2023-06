Armenian arm wrestler beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Armenian arm wrestler Ashot Adamyan has earned a gold medal at the 32nd European Armwrestling Championships being held in Chisinau, Moldova, from June 11-17.

The Armenian athlete defeated his Turkish opponent in the final to clinch his 9th European title.

The European Armwrestling Championships have brought together 1,500 athletes from more than 30 countries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/06/17/Armenian-arm-wrestler-gold/2853423