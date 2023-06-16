Pope Francis Goes to Thank the Virgin Mary After Leaving the Hospital

The Holy See Press Office has notified that the general audience on Wednesday, June 21, is suspended to safeguard the post-operative recovery of the Pontiff.

(ZENIT News / Rome-Vatican City, 06.16.2023).- Shortly before 9:00 am on Friday, June 16, Pope Francis left Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where he was hospitalized for nine days. No sooner he left the Hospital, he went to the other side of the city, to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, the first church in the world dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

The Holy Father went to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, one of the four Major Basilicas of Rome, together with Saint Peter’s, Saint John Lateran and Saint Paul Outside-the-Walls, to thank the Virgin. He went directly to the Basilica’s Pauline Chapel, where the Marian icon is found of Mary Salus Populi Romani [Salvation of the Roman People].

After leaving the Marian Basilica, shortly after 10:00 am the Pope made a brief visit to the Sisters of the Maria Santissima Bambina [The Most Holy Child Mary] Institute, who were gathered for their General Chapter. Then, on entering the Vatican, he paused again to speak with the military men and the police, whom he thanked for their work.

Although the Pontiff is back in the Vatican, the Holy See Press Office has notified that the General Audience scheduled for June 21 is suspended, to ensure the Holy Father’s post-operative recovery. However, Pope Francis will pray the Angelus from Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday, June 18.

Announced as well are audiences with the Socialist President of Brazil and the Communist President of Cuba.

Zenit