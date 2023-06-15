Church of Greece to honour Ecumenical Patriarch for his contribution to Environment

The awarding of an honorary distinction upon Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, has been officially decided by the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, during yesterday’s session, under the chairmanship of His Beatitude Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and all Greece.

The honorary distinction will concern the recognition of the Ecumenical Patriarch’s great and significant contribution to the issues of the Environment, Ecology and awareness-raising actions on a global scale for the issues of the climate crisis.

The relevant proposal to the Permanent Holy Synod of the Church of Greece was made by His Eminence Metropolitan Simeon of Fthiotidos, President of the Special Synodal Committee on Divine and Political Economy and Ecology.

The award ceremony will take place on June 25, 2023, during the pilgrimage of His All-Holiness to the Holy Monastery of the Dormition of the Theotokos, Saint Agathon, during which he will also visit the Natural History Museum of the Monastery and the adjoining Environmental Park.

Orthodox Times