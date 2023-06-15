Armenia’s PhysMath school shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes

The Physics and Mathematics Specialized School named after Artashes Shahinyan under the Yerevan State University (PhysMath) has been shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes along with nine other schools from UK, Kenya, Guatemala, Chile, Colombia, Nigeria, Israel and India.

The school’s contemporary teaching programmes, unwavering dedication to students’ individual strengths, and groundbreaking academic and innovation achievements around the world are leaving a clear understanding of a school’s – and a nation’s – resilience and adaptability to adversity.

As a result of the school’s emphasis on innovation and creativity, its students and alumni hold a mindset of problem-solving and entrepreneurship. The success of this mindset has led to the development of successful startups, as well as employment and leadership in leading international organisations such as Krisp, Microsoft, and Google.

Many PhysMath graduates also go on to lead the biggest schools in Armenia, which helps share the school’s approach to teaching and learning, further raising the quality of education across the country.

If PhysMath wins the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity, it plans to allocate the funds to improve the quality of life on campus by building new living areas, academic buildings, laboratories, classrooms, and hiring teachers to maintain the teacher-student ratio. The school also intends to introduce a smart greenhouse system built by one of its students.

The $250,000 World’s Best School Prizes are the world’s most prestigious education awards. The five Prizes celebrate schools that have significantly impacted their students, their wider community, and society.

There are five Prizes in the following categories:

