Aivazovsky works’ permanent exhibition to reopen in Yerevan

The permanent exhibition of the works by world-famous Armenian sea painter Ivan Aivazovsky (Hovhannes Ayvazyan) will reopen, starting from June 22, at the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the gallery’s Facebook page.

This exhibition includes one of the most important collections of Aivazovsky in the world, in terms of amount and artistic value.

In the renovated and modernized halls the National Gallery of Armenia, about 50 Aivazovsky paintings and graphic works—paintings on Armenian and biblical themes, as well night sea scenes—will be presented to the public.

https://news.am/eng/news/765623.html