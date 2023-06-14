One Week After Being Operated, Vatican Reveals that Pope Francis Will Be Discharged

It was learned that on the morning of Wednesday, June 14, the Pope “dedicated himself to his work” and that “before eating he went to the chapel of his private apartment, where he gathered himself in prayer and received the Eucharist.”

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.14.2023).- Although in a shorter form than the reports issued at the beginning of the Pope’s hospitalization, the Holy See Press Office reported the progress he has made after his surgical intervention.

Among rumours of an imminent medical discharge, notified around midday was that “The Holy Father rested well during the night (of Tuesday, June 13, editor’s note). The medical staff reported that the clinical course is unfolding without complications, so that his discharge is planned for the coming days.”

Towards the late afternoon ZENIT received another short notification, which reported that in the afternoon, “Pope Francis continued his work, alternating it with rest and recovery.”

