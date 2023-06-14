No timeframe for new round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in Washington

The US looks forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful dialogue for the South Caucasus region, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing.

“As we’ve said before, we believe direct dialogue is key to resolving the remaining issues. We believe an agreement is within reach. This meeting unfortunately couldn’t go forward 100 percent due to scheduling issues, and we look forward to rescheduling it as soon as we can,” he said.

The Spokesperson did not mention an exact timeframe.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers were expected to meet in Washington on June 12 for a new round of talks. The negotiations were postponed due to a request from the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

