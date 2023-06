Azerbaijani forces once again fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh – MoD

Azerbaijani forces once again fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh – MoD

On June 14, at 1:45 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from different caliber small arms in the direction of the Armenian combat positions in the vicinity of the Yeraskh settlement.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian side.

Two Indian national were wounded as Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of Armenia’s Yeraskh earlier today.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu