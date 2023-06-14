Archbishop of America welcomed National Forum of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America welcomed to the Archdiocese Headquarters the National Forum of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians.

This musical ministry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America met with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros to collaborate and share present and future projects regarding church music in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Delegates included the presidents and representatives from each Metropolis. Also present was the Chief Secretary His Grace Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Archdiocesan Chancellor V. Rev. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, and Spiritual Advisor V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert.

Source and photo: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times