The “Bible Society” will renovate the Historical School of Nane Stavrodromi in Constantinople

“With satisfaction and much joy we signed a contract with the “Bible Society” with multiple benefits for the Community and our Omogenia”, notes the Grand Community of Stavrodromi of Constantinople, in an announcement announcing the renovation of the Municipal School of Nane, Stavrodromi.

The contract was signed, in the presence of the Bishop Benjamin of Tralee, who represented Metropolitan Andreas of Forty Churches, the Hierarchical Vicar of the Stavrodromi District, the Executive Committee of the Grand Community, the President of the “Bible Society”, Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis, and the General Secretary of the Society, Tamar Karasu.

The decision and the final form of the agreement were formed after much thought and negotiations that lasted two years. Based on the signed contract, the “Bible Society” undertakes the renovation of the entire complex of the Historical School of Nane, whose ownership remains in the Community of Stavrodromi.

The “Bible Society” will rent one building for 29 years for a sufficient amount, while it will hand over the second one to the Community of Stavrodromi for use. “Through this agreement, our goal is to preserve and restore the property, to generate revenue, but also to build the hospitality spaces (guest house) that we so badly need,” the announcement states. “As can be seen from the annual reports that we publish through the local community press”, it is pointed out, “the cost – which is estimated between 500-600 thousand euros – exceeds our financial capabilities and cannot be addressed by our own means”.

Work is expected to start immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

Orthodox Times