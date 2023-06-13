Pope Francis’ recovery continues: blood tests good

Doctors say Pope Francis’ blood test results are normal and his recovery is proceeding well, the Director of the Holy See Press Office reports.

Doctors say Pope Francis’ tests and therapies are proceeding normally, as he rests, prays and works.

This is the latest update from the Holy See Press Office following the Pope’s surgery last Wednesday.

In the statement, the Director of the Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said: “The Holy Father rested well during the night. The results of the blood tests he underwent were normal; he is continuing his respiratory therapy.”

The Pope, he continued, dedicated time this morning to working and reading.

Before lunch, Bruni concluded, the Holy Father went to the chapel in his private suite, where he spent time in prayer and received the Eucharist.

Progressively improving

Bruni has sent regular statements confirming the Pope’s progress, consistently stating the the medical team reports that the clinical picture is progressively improving and “the post-operative course and recovery is regular.”

Last night, the Director of the Press Office noted that the Pope had a calm day yesterday, with the “expected clinical course.” In the afternoon, it stated, the Pope had read, worked and rested, and in the evening, he prayed in his private suite’s chapel.

Resuming activities and travel

Following the surgery on Wednesday, the Pope’s surgeon, Professor Sergio Alfieri, told reporters that there were no complications, and that the Pope was conscious, alert, and joking after the procedure. Dr Alfieri said the Pope should eventually be able to resume travel and his normal activities, but should not lift heavy objects.

As a standard precaution, the Pope is expected to stay in the hospital this week, so can return “stronger even than before.”

Also on Wednesday evening, the Holy See Press Office announced that his audiences have been suspended until 18 June.

Pope Francis has Apostolic Journeys to Portugal, from 2 to 6 August, and Mongolia, from 31 August to 4 September, on his agenda.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-06/doctors-report-pope-francis-continued-good-recovery-at-gemelli.html?fbclid=IwAR1ijlnhq7p0n9kCHYKvxUdAdgjQb5x8eIaix8JnpchQgKmvS5IGKzcyNI8