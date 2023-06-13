Armenian chess players refuse to compete at FIDE World Cup in Baku

Armenian chess players have refused to participate in the FIDE World Cup, a knock-out chess extravaganza to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 30 July to 24 August 2023, citing tensions between the two countries.

GMs Gabriel Sargissian, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Hovhannes Gabuzyan, Shant Sargsyan, Haik Martirosyan, Elina Danielyan, Anna Sargsyan and Lilit Mkrtchian were qualified for the tournament.

Executive Director of the Armenian Chess Federation Armen Gevorgyan told Panorama.am on Tuesday that the chess players announced their decision not to participate in the FIDE World Cup at a meeting with the federation officials.

“This is an individual tournament and the chess players deemed it inexpedient to go in for it,” Gevorgyan said. “There are tensions between the two countries and many factors can impact a chess game.”

“Our chess players found that it would be impossible to show a good performance in a tense atmosphere. Thus, they refused to participate,” he explained.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has been notified of the players’ decision.

Panorama.AM