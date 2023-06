Yerevan says Armenian positions shelled by Azerbaijani troops

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijani troops opened mortar fire at Armenia’s positions near the village of Sotka in the Gegharkunik region, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said on Monday.

“At 2:15 p.m. (1:15 p.m. Moscow time) on June 12, Azerbaijani army units opened fire from firearms of various caliber at the Armenian positions located near Sotka. They also used a mortar,” it said, adding that no one was hurt.

