After Five Days in Hospital, Pope Francis Spends His Days Working, Reading, Praying and Resting

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.12.2023).- The Holy Father spent the fifth consecutive day after his surgery, hospitalized in Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic.

The medical staff reported that the Pope’s postoperative course continues being regular, observing the medical prescriptions, stated the Holy See Press Office, adding that “Pope Francis continues to eat normally and that on Monday morning, June 12, he received “the Holy Eucharist and then dedicated himself to work activities.

Further details were reported in the afternoon: “Pope Francis’ day was calm, with the expected clinical course. He dedicated the afternoon to work, read texts and rest. At night, he recollected himself in prayer in the Chapel of his private floor.”

Made known that same Monday, June 12, was the death of the Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi. Through the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy Father sent a message to Marina, daughter of the former Prime Minister, to express his closeness and consolation.

Zenit