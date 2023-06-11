Four Days After Being Operated, This is What the Doctors Are Saying about Pope Francis’ Health and These Are the Personalities and Embassies That Have Written to Him

He watched the Sunday mass on TV and later received the Eucharist. The medical personnel who follow his evolution see favorable results.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.11.2023).- Four days after the surgery Pope Francis underwent, what is the state of his health? On Saturday, June 10, the Holy See Press Office stated that the medical staff informed them that the Holy Father’s post-operative course continues being regular, and added: “Over the last days the drips have been suspended and the Pope is being nourished with a semiliquid diet. He is apyretic and hemodynamically stable. The post-operative blood analyses and the thorax X-ray are good.”

The notification added that “The Holy Father is undergoing a careful convalescence whose objective is to decrease the tension of the abdominal wall, to enable the implanted prosthetic mesh and the muscle fascia to repair the scarring optimally.”

Also reported on Saturday was that “following the indications of the medical staff, and of the personal health assistant, and as deduced from the normal post-operative course of this type, Pope Francis will recite in private the Angelus prayer tomorrow [ that is, on Sunday], uniting himself spiritually with affection and gratitude to the faithful who wish to accompany him wherever they are.

A further notification was given on Sunday, June 11, about the Pope’s state of health. The medical staff informed the Holy See Press Office that day that “Pope Francis’ post-operative course is regular” and that he “continues to be apyretic and hemodynamically stable; he underwent respiratory physiotherapy and continued to mobilize.”

Additional details were that “In the course of the morning he attended Holy Mass live on television and received the Eucharist. Then he went to the Chapel in his private floor, where he gathered in prayer for the recitation of the Angelus. Subsequently he had a community lunch with the persons helping him these days of stay in the private floor (doctors, medical assistants, nurses, auxiliaries and personnel of the Gendarmerie Corps).”

Greeting messages and wishes for a speedy recovery have arrived from:

Sergio Mattarella – President of the Republic (Italy)

Giorgia Meloni – Prime Minister (Italy)

Katerina Sakellaropoulou – President of the Republic (Greece)

Fra’ John T. Dunlap – Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta

Embassy of Spain to the Holy See

Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia to the Holy See and the Military Sovereign of Malta

Philippe Orengo – Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Holy See

Embassy of Ecuador to the Holy See

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians

Miroslava Rosas Vargas – Ambassadress of Panama to the Holy See

Monsignor Emilio Rocha Grande, O.F.M. – Archbishop of Tangiers

Tsai Ing-wen – President (Taiwan)

Jean Jude Piquant – Ambassador of Haiti to the Holy See

Carlos Alberto Saraiva de Carvalho Fonseca – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the Holy See

Emmanuel Macron – President of the Republic (France)

Embassy of the Republic of Serbia to the Holy See and the Sovereign Order of Malta

Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez – President of the Republic (Cuba)

Monsignor Roberto Camilleri, O.F.M. – President of the Episcopal Conference of Honduras

