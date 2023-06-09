Putin begins talks with Armenian PM

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have begun talks.

According to earlier reports. Putin met with prime ministers from the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) who had arrived in Sochi for meetings of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the CIS Heads of Government.

Apart from that, Putin spoke with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, at an informal breakfast at his Bocharov Ruchei residence.

TASS