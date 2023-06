Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Sochi on Friday, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi on Friday, TASS reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Putin will hold a separate working meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi,” he told reporters.

The Armenia and Russian leaders last met on the margins of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow on May 25.

Panorama.AM