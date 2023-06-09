Catholicos of All Armenians wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has sent wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery.

The Catholicos of All Armenians wished that the All-Merciful Lord would grant good health to His Holiness Pope Francis, granting him many years of pontifical service.

Pope Francis underwent abdominal surgery earlier this week “without complications,” the Vatican says.

The hernia operation at Rome’s Gemelli hospital lasted three hours. The 86-year-old is expected to stay in hospital for several days to recover.

All of his commitments for the next 10 days have been cancelled as a “precautionary measure.”

