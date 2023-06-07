Violence Erupts over Embrace of Pride by Glendale Schools

Police block entrance to school board meeting during brawl over pro-LGBT curriculum

Jason McGahan

At least three people were arrested in Glendale on Tuesday after opposing sides came to blows over the school district’s vote to officially recognize June as Pride Month.

The violence erupted outside a meeting where the board of the Glendale Unified School District was listening to public comment on the Pride endorsement. Ultimately, the board voted unanimously in favor of the matter, the fourth consecutive year the board has done so since 2019.

While public comment inside the meeting was mostly civil, outside in the streets, Glendale police struggled to keep the exchange of views in the parking lot peaceful and threatened to tear-gas scores of protestors and counter protesters who refused to obey an order to disperse what officers had declared an unlawful assembly.

The violent clashes outside the meeting mirror a similar showdown last week in North Hollywood, where large dueling crowds of protesters sparred over a planned Pride Day assembly at a grade school.

As Pride Month celebrations continue in L.A., the highly publicized clashes over gay and trans rights have turned the two Southern California suburbs into unlikely battlegrounds in the national culture wars.

Among the groups of conservative parents at both protests were members of L.A.’s Armenian community, who cited traditional religious beliefs for opposing the handling of LGBTQ+ material and policies by school administrators.

At Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, Armenian American parents said they were outraged over the school’s Gay Pride and Rainbow Day, featuring a reading from The Great Big Book of Families by Mary Hoffman, which includes mention of the existence of families headed by lesbian or gay parents. At Glendale’s school board meeting, conservatives complained that pro-LGBT curriculum was being thrust upon children.

In both instances, supporters of the LGBT community responded with large counter protests. One on side, protesters waving American flags argued that pro-gay teachings were inappropriate for young children; on the other side, Pride flags and banners argued that anti-LGBT views had no place in public education.

“These people are shoving their LGBT agenda down children’s throats, and it’s not okay,” Felicia Novick, of Sherman Oaks, told ABC 7 News.

LGBT supporters dismissed the views of their opponents as a backlash against progress being made in the LGBTQ movement.

“This is coming from a fringe few among the Armenian community,” said Vic Gerami, an Armenian journalist and advocate on behalf of Armenian civil rights. “A dozen people who resort to shouting or ugliness or violence don’t represent the Armenian community in Los Angeles.”

Glendale police chief Manuel Cid, said in a statement, “While passionate and boisterous, the protest was largely peaceful, allowing community members to voice their perspectives on issues surrounding the school district. Unfortunately, a handful of agitators, on both sides of the issue, arrived at the demonstration with a clear desire to confront and incite violence, ultimately engaging in physical assaults.”

The Glendale Unified School District does not advocate converting the views its students, said superintendent Vivian Ekchian, who chalked up the violent upheaval to “intentional and harmful disinformation [that] has been circulating about what is being taught in our district and the ways we serve our students.”

The school superintendent also noted that the Glendale’s policies are in keeping with state guidelines. “We have absolutely no agenda,” she said. “We are not in the business of converting anyone’s child.”

For the last several weeks, the handling of pro-LGBT material and policies by school officials has drawn protests to school board meetings in Glendale, though without the vehemence of yesterday’s rumble.

Top administrators for the school districts of Los Angeles and Glendale have expressed an interest in clarifying their policies and addressing the concerns of parents. Glendale Unified recently put out an FAQ about its policies and practices.

Pride celebrations will continue in Los Angeles throughout the month of June.

https://www.lamag.com/article/violence-erupts-over-embrace-of-pride-by-glendale-schools/