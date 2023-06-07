Ecumenical Patriarch to celebrate his name day on June 11

The Ecumenical Patriarchate announced the program for the celebration of the name day of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in view of the feast of Saint Bartholomew the Apostle, on June 11.

On the eve of the feast, the Ecumenical Patriarch will celebrate the Vespers service that will be held at the Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi in Valoukli, in the courtyard where a reception will be held too. On the feast day, the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside over the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church in the Phanar.

Read the Communiqué below:

“It is gladly announced that, on the feast of the Holy Apostles Bartholomew and Barnabas, on the venerable name day of His All-Holiness, our Patriarch will celebrate the Vespers service, on Saturday, June 10, at 6:00 pm, in the Monastery of Zoodochos Poigi in Valoukli. Afterwards, a reception will be held in the courtyard of the Monastery, during which the Ecumenical Patriarch will be receiving the wishes of the the clergy and the people.

On the following Sunday, on the All Saints Day, the Patriarch will preside over the Divine Liturgy in the Patriarchal Church and hierarchs who come from abroad will co-celebrate. After the end of the Divine Liturgy, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon will address the Ecumenical Patriarch and then Ecumenical Patriarch Barthalomew will take over.

A bus is available for those who wish to attend the Divine Liturgy at the Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi and the Vespers. The bus will start at 5:00 p.m. from the “Tataoulon Square” (also known as “Kurtuluş”), passing at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Taksim Opera and then the bus will return to the same place after the end of the Vespers and the reception.

Orthodox Times