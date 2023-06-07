Canada’s Trudeau meets with Catholicos Aram I

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met with His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia.

“The Armenian Canadian community is strong and vibrant – and when His Holiness Catholicos Aram I and I met today, we spoke about that,” Trudeau said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We also spoke about the atrocities committed during the Armenian genocide, and our support for enduring peace in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/06/07/Canadian-PM-Aram-I/2848083