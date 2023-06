Pope Francis went to hospital for clinical examinations

Pope Francis returned to the Vatican after going to Rome’s main hospital for medical exams.

In particular, he underwent some clinical examinations and returned to the Vatican from the Gemelli hospital.

He was hospitalized in March with an acute case of bronchitis. He also suffers from sciatica nerve pain and has been using a wheelchair and walker for more than a year because of strained ligaments in his knee.

Orthodox Times