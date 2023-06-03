Turkish Historical Society to discuss East Anatolia’s history in symposium

The Turkish Historical Society (TTK) will discuss East Anatolia from the Russo-Turkish war until the War of Independence in a symposium in eastern Kars province next week.

The symposium, which will start on Thursday hosted by Kafkas University, will start with the opening of an exhibition consisting of a selection of photographs obtained by the TTK from the archives of various institutions regarding the Armenian atrocities in the region.

The situation of Armenians living within the Ottoman Empire, the threats posed to the region by armed Armenian movements, occupations and migrations in the region will be on the agenda of the symposium.

The aim of the program is to shed light on the tragedies the local Muslim population as well as human rights violations suffered in these days on a scientific basis.

“Our symposium will be instrumental in discussing all aspects of the tragic events in Eastern Anatolia, from the Treaty of Berlin signed at the end of the 1877-1878 Russo-Turkish War, also known as the War of 93, to the National Struggle. Important scientists from Türkiye and abroad will shed light on the period,” said TTK Head Birol Çetin.

Sabah Gazetesi