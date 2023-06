PM Nikol Pashinyan attends inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended on June 3 the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Prime Minister Pashinyan was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at the presidential complex.

Leaders and high-ranking representatives of other countries were also present at the event.

