Farewell visit to the Phanar of the Ambassador of France in Ankara

The Ecumenical Patriarchate was visited on Friday, June 2, by the outgoing Ambassador of France in Ankara, Hervé Magro, who was received by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Magro expressed his thanks to the Patriarch for the communication they had during his tenure in Turkey.

The Ecumenical Patriarch thanked Magro for the interest of France and himself personally in the issues that concern the Ecumenical Patriarchate and its flock in Turkey and expressed his warmest wishes for his future service at the Embassy of France in Lebanon.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times