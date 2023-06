Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Turkey for Erdogan inauguration ceremony

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Ankara, Turkey to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

PM Pashinyan was welcomed at the airport by Ambassador Serdar Kilic, Turkey’s special envoy for normalization with Armenia.

