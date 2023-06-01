TUMO has teamed up with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to address issues related to the application of advanced technologies to the Armenian language.

TUMO has teamed up with the Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian to address issues related to the application of advanced technologies to the Armenian language. Over the past two days, a team of domain experts from around the world met at TUMO Yerevan to explore the most promising ideas and initiatives in the field, and to discuss the key questions of the day: What are the essential tools needed to bring Armenian to the forefront of technology? What opportunities and threats are likely to emerge from the latest developments in artificial intelligence? How can we ensure that Armenian proficiency is built into Large Language Models and other generative AI tools? This initiative builds on the results of a workshop entitled “Advancing Armenian Language through Information Technology and New Communication Tools,” held at TUMO seven years ago under the auspices of the Gulbenkian Foundation.

Action items that emerged from this working meeting include: creating an exponentially larger (the largest) corpus of digital Armenian data; centralizing that data in order to make it accessible to the open source community; and forming a task force to oversee and carry out a number of projects resulting from both these goals. It’s fair to say we can expect significant advancements in the near future.

