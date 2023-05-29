Patriarch of Moscow sent congratulation letter to Turkish President Erdoğan

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as president of the Republic of Turkey.

As the Patriarch stated in his letter, “The result of the vote shows that the citizens of your country trust the reform policy you are putting forward in the social and economic sector”.

He also emphasizes that the peoples of Russia and Turkey have strong ties, “for which you and your partners have worked hard to strengthen in recent years.”

He expressed the hope that the actions of the Turkish president as head of state, would “aim at the development of good neighborly relations between the two countries and peoples” in the future.

The congratulatory letter of the Russian Patriarch is the result of the good relations that the Russian political leadership has maintained since the beginning of the war. Therefore, the Turkish government confirms once again the full alignment of the Russian Church with the political leadership.

It is obvious, however, that since yesterday, following Tayyip Erdoğan’s election to the position of president, hundreds of his supporters rushed to celebrate the electoral victory, inside the Church of Hagia Sophia.

After all, the reaction of the Russian side – Church and government – to the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque is noteworthy; the press representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, declared: “We recognize the autonomous right of the Turkish authorities in relation to Hagia Sophia.”

Orthodox Times