PM Pashinyan congratulates Erdogan on reelection 

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection to a third term.
“Congratulations to President RTErdogan on his re-election. Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries,” PM Pashinyan said on Twitter.
Turkish election authorities announced that Erdogan has defeated Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff election.
Erdogan claimed 52.14% of the vote to Kilicdaroglu’s 47.86%,
