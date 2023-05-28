PM Pashinyan congratulates Erdogan on reelection

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection to a third term.

“Congratulations to President RTErdogan on his re-election. Looking forward to continuing working together towards full normalisation of relations between our countries,” PM Pashinyan said on Twitter.

Turkish election authorities announced that Erdogan has defeated Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff election.

Erdogan claimed 52.14% of the vote to Kilicdaroglu’s 47.86%,

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1111991/