Azerbaijanian leader says Baku may sign peace treaty with Yerevan soon

This can happen if Yerevan does not change its position, the Azerbaijani leader said

BAKU, May 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peace agreement in the near future, unless Yerevan goes back on its stance again, Azerbaijanian President Ilham Aliyev told residents of the Lachin Corridor on Sunday.

“I am confident that a peace treaty could be signed in the near future unless Armenia <…> changes its position again,” the AZERTAC state-owned news agency quoted the Azerbaijanian leader as saying.

However, Aliyev said, even if no peace agreement is ever signed, “we will live in comfort and security,” as he said Azerbaijan had strong positions both in negotiations and on the border.

TASS