 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian Defense Ministry releases names of soldiers captured by Azerbaijan

2023-05-26

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has released the names of two soldiers captured by Azerbaijani forces late on Friday.

Communication with the two soldiers delivering provisions to combat positions was lost at 7 p.m. Friday.

“The two Armenian servicemen are Harutyun Hovagimyan and Karen Ghazaryan,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Extensive work is underway to find out the circumstances of the illegal abduction of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan,” the authorities said.

Panorama.AM

Yorumlar kapatıldı.