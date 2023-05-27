Armenian Defense Ministry releases names of soldiers captured by Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has released the names of two soldiers captured by Azerbaijani forces late on Friday.
Communication with the two soldiers delivering provisions to combat positions was lost at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The two Armenian servicemen are Harutyun Hovagimyan and Karen Ghazaryan,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
“Extensive work is underway to find out the circumstances of the illegal abduction of Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan,” the authorities said.
