Yerevan reports Azerbaijani attack near border

YEREVAN, May 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the Armenian army’s positions near the village of Kutakan in the Gegarkunik Region last night, using fire arms, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported.

“At 0:20 a.m. on May 23 (11:20 p.m. on May 22, Moscow time), units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire toward the Armenian positions in the Kutakan direction, using small arms of various caliber. Armenia sustained no casualties. As of 08:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. Moscow time), the frontline situation was relatively calm,” Armenia’s top brass said in a statement.

TASS