Ruben Vardanyan: Pashinyan in no position to make decisions on behalf of Artsakh people

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in no position to make decisions on behalf of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Artsakh’s former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said, referring to the premier’s latest statements.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Pashinyan reiterated his government’s readiness to recognize “Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity of 86,600 square kilometers” through a bilateral peace treaty, saying the area “includes Nagorno-Karabakh”.

“The Armenian prime minister does not have the authority to make decisions on behalf of the people of Artsakh,” Vardanyan told TV Rain (Dozhd), an independent Russian TV channel.

“His statement reflects his personal opinion, which he is trying to enforce on the people of Armenia and Artsakh. I am confident that the majority of individuals will unite and call for a referendum to reaffirm that the people of Armenia and Artsakh do not agree with his proposals,” he said.

Panorama.AM