Opposition condemns Pashinyan’s ‘anti-national’ policy

The Armenian parliamentary opposition on Tuesday condemned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “anti-national” policy after he confirmed his plans to recognize Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as part of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a plenary parliament session on Tuesday, Artsvik Minasyan, secretary of the opposition Hayastan faction, urged Speaker Alen Simonyan to hold hearings on Pashinyan’s statements which “are directly related to the interests of the Armenian people.”

“Given that you are also the chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee between Armenia and Artsakh, do you think it would be possible to make these statements a subject of debate and assess Nikol Pashinyan’s policy, which we consider anti-state and anti-national, at the upcoming sittings?” he said, addressing the speaker.

Simonyan urged the opposition MP to initiate hearings and promised to consider the proposal. Meanwhile, he said he fully agreed with the premier’s statements.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Pashinyan reiterated his government’s readiness to recognize “Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity of 86,600 square kilometers” through a bilateral peace treaty.

“The 86,600 square kilometers include Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

Panorama.AM