Artsakh MP calls Nikol Pashinyan ‘traitor’

Metakse Hakobyan, an MP representing Artsakh’s opposition Justice Party, called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a “traitor” after he confirmed his plans to recognize Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as part of Azerbaijan.
“Whoever accepts Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is a traitor,” she said at a special session of the Artsakh National Assembly on Monday night.
Speaking at a news conference earlier on Monday, Pashinyan reiterated his government’s readiness to recognize “Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity of 86,600 square kilometers” through a bilateral peace treaty.
“The 86,600 square kilometers include Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.
