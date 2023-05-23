Armenian opposition warns about protests following PM’s statements on Karabakh

YEREVAN, May 23. /TASS/. Armenia’s opposition forces are planning street protests following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, which includes Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Yesterday, Pashinyan announced the cession of Artsakh (unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic – TASS) as well as when this will happen. I think that on May 25 in Moscow (at a meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani presidents) there will be a trilateral statement, which will be followed by meetings in Chisinau and Brussels and in October he will try to sign the capitulation. We have five to six months to prevent this. And we are planning protests, acts of defiance,” Ishkhan Sagatelyan, a parliament member and leader of the Dashnaktsutyun party, told a briefing on Tuesday.

He stressed that in the current situation, “people have no other choice but to stand up against the current authorities.”

Pashinyan said on Monday that Armenia will recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity as well as that of Nagorno-Karabakh on the condition that the security of the Armenian population is guaranteed.

TASS