City of Athens presented the Ecumenical Patriarch with its highest distinction

The City of Athens on Saturday offered the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew its highest distinction – the “Efkleis Athineos” or “Illustrious Athenian” award – which was presented by Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis during a ceremony at the Olympia Municipal Music Theatre “Maria Callas” attended by Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.

The award is being given for the first time and, based on a decision by the city’s municipal council, is awarded to outstanding persons of exceptional ethics, who have made a rich and constant contribution to the defense of human rights, the principles of freedom and helped to showcase global and Greek culture over the years.

In his speech, Bakoyannis stressed the daily difficulties that beset Patriarch Bartholomew in performing his global mission and said the award was a sign of respect and love and a clear message “that we are ready to defend the bright beacon of Orthodoxy and the Greek nation with all our strength.”

He also noted that this was a historic day for Athens, as the city had formally conceded the Church of St. Nicholas on Vassilisis Sofias Street to the Ecumenical Patriarchate so that it would officially serve as the Patriarchate’s base in the Greek capital.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew thanked Bakoyannis and the municipal council for the award, praising their work in Athens, especially to help vulnerable groups and children, and for the concession of the Church of St. Nicholas. Patriarch Bartholomew will be leading the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Nicholas on Vassilisis Sofias Street on Sunday, the feast day of St. Constantine and Helen.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times